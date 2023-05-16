Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.70.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,456,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after purchasing an additional 379,560 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,661,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,644 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.