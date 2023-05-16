iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,239,000 after buying an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,884,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,614,000 after purchasing an additional 563,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLH stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 187,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $125.69.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

