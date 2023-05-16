iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 544,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 105,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

