iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,910 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,025,000 after buying an additional 2,287,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after buying an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $45.76. 50,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

