iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.07

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 19086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

