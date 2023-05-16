iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. 17,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

