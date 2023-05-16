iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

USMV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,553 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.