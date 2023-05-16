iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 247,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.