iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Greenfield FTC Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenfield FTC Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.58. 6,522,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,006,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

