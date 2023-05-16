Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Iteris Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.60. 123,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,696. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.89. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Iteris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,002,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iteris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris Company Profile

ITI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

