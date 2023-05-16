J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 137,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in J.Jill by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 883,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 357,327 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Price Performance

Shares of JILL stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. J.Jill has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

