James B. Pekarek Sells 35,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $555,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 127,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.28. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 92,306 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

About Agiliti

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.