Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 3.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 22,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 97,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

JANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 723.61%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

