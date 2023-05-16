Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 3.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 22,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 97,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JANX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.