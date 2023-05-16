Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on June 13th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JIM stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.65 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,322.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.69.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

