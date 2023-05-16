Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.50 on June 13th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JIM stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 158.65 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 31,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,203. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,322.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 144.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 155.69.
