JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Truist Financial raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.04.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.26. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

