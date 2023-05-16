JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,256,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 389,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

