JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.00. 1,128,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,895,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.18 and its 200 day moving average is $349.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

