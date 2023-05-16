JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.20. 345,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $103.20 and a 52-week high of $142.15.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Articles

