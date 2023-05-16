JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. 7,621,456 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

