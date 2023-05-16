JGP Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

