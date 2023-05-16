JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $6.90 Million Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Service Co. International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,699,000 after acquiring an additional 150,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. 211,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

