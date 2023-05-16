JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 455 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in M&T Bank by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 118,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.30. 491,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,438. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

