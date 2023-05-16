JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 619,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,849. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

