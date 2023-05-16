JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,987 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.23 on Tuesday, hitting $286.69. 313,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,975. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.11. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

