JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.40. 2,727,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,235. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.46.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

