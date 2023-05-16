JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.57. 8,427,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

