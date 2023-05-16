JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.37

JOE (JOE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $124.22 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

