JOE (JOE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $122.98 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. JOE has a total market cap of $122.98 million and $23.28 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.