Joshua Harris Sells 14,744 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.

On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Shares of APO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. 1,720,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

