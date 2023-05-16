JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.13.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.88 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $409.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $13,683,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

