Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 11.9% in April

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,378 shares of company stock valued at $931,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,863. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.