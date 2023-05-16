Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHOTF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Danske started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kahoot! ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

