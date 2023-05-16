Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Down 5.6%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $215.27 and last traded at $217.64. 96,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 370,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.74.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,019,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,289,000 after acquiring an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,751,000 after acquiring an additional 118,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,869,000 after acquiring an additional 551,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.