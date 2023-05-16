Kava Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003525 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $498.36 million and $54.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 521,232,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,227,240 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

