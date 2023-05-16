Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.13

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $124.16 million and $3,962.31 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,886,265 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
