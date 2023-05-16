Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

TSE:KEG.UN traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

