Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $222,875.12.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $219,489.92.

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.99. 2,822,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.