Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.90

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 2968284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
Featured Articles
