Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.90

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.91, with a volume of 2968284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,896 and sold 30,036,700 shares valued at $1,033,806,382. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

