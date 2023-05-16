Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-$2.06 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.52. 1,890,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

