Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

