Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 14,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 84,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.33%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

