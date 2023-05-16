Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a payout ratio of 4.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.78. 77,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,745. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,503,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

