KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $404.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.63. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

