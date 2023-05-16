Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.17 on Friday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $128.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.47.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The company had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kopin by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

