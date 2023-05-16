Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KURA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 18.56. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 520.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

