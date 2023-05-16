Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.77%.
Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.
