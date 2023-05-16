Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Kyocera Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of KYOCY stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

