LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $552.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $552.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day moving average of $479.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

