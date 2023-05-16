LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 8,070 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.