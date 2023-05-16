LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $185.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

