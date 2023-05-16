Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.59. 563,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

